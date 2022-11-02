A video tribute to Al Green he nearly forgot about has helped a Delaware education professional and church pastor fulfill a quest to appear on the stage of the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City.
Darryle Bass said he submitted the recording about two years ago, but it was not until earlier this year that he received a call about getting a slot during Amateur Night at The Apollo. That day finally arrived Wednesday.
Bass showed up at Ultimate Praise Ministries on Route 40 in Bear, where he is pastor, to gather with a community of supporters to board a bus to New York. The "winner" of Amateur Night is based on who gets the loudest applause.
"We're excited about the opportunity to be able to go in to sing, and just thanking God for open doors," Bass said.
"He's going to win. He has the best voice ever," supporter Anita White said.
Bass said he had been "singing since he knew how to sing, since the age of three. Singing has always been in my blood. It's something that just comes natural for me to do."
Describing his "day job," Bass said he is a para-educator in the Star Program at John G. Leach School in the Colonial School District. It teaches young adults living skills -- "get them prepared for the real world." Bass has also sung and even performed in the Colonial School District, from which he is a graduate of William Penn High School.
"I love to bring peace, joy, love and happiness to everywhere that I go," Bass said. "With the church, our main focus is to bring a positive out of a negative. That is our main focus, to win souls for Christ through meaning of song, word and deed."
"Music is my passion," Bass added. "My hope is that someone is touched through something that I've said or sung that can bring joy, love, peace and happiness to the world."