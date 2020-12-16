Delaware has received the remaining 7,800 doses of its initial novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The doses of Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived despite the inclement weather expected to cause disruptions and snarl traffic around the region.

An initial delivery of 975 doses arrived in the First State on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Bayhealth's Kent County location, with progressive care unit nurse Elisabeth Cole becoming Delaware's first to receive a dosage.

The remainder of the order was delivered to the DPH's warehouse in Kent County Wednesday for below-freezing, ultra-cold storage. Most of the vaccine will be distributed to Beebe Healthcare, ChristianaCare, Nemours duPont Hospital for Children, Saint Francis Healthcare, and TidalHealth Nanticoke over the next two days.

“This is a historic moment for us in Public Health, and I can’t express how eager I am to get the vaccine into the hands of our partners at the health care systems, so they can start to vaccinate their frontline and essential staff,” said DPH Director Dr. Rattay. “They have faithfully cared for the sickest Delawareans while bravely risking their own health and often sacrificing contact with their own families to keep us all healthy and safe. It is our greatest hope that those same health care workers will now care for themselves by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It is the best protection we can offer them, and one of the ways we will beat this virus.”

If approved over the weekend, Delaware could receive 16,700 doses of the Morderna vaccine in the coming week, along with an additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer's vaccine already set to be delivered, and an additional 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be reserved for long-term care residents and staff in the coming weeks.