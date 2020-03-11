On the same day that the World Health Organization declared coronavirus an official pandemic, Delaware's first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 was announced by public health officials Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, a New Castle County man in his fifties and "associated with the University of Delaware community" has been identified as a carrier of the illness.
University of Delaware spokesperson Andrea Boyle confirmed the individual in question was a faculty member at the school. University President Dennis Assanis said he wasn't certain the last time that staff member was on campus.
"We're not the first state that's had to deal with this," said Gov. John Carney during a press conference Wednesday. "I'm announcing that Delaware has joined the growing list of states...with a case of coronavirus."
The University of Delaware was quick to announce classes would be suspended for Thursday and Friday, and spring break would begin on March 14, 2020.
Officials said the individual is not severely ill, and he self-quarantined as soon as symptoms appeared. He'd been exposed to another person confirmed to have COVID-19 from another state, officials said.
The CDC still needs to confirm the state's presumptive positive test results.
"We've been expecting and planning for this for weeks, and we're ready," Carney said. "We will keep our citizens safe in the least restrictive way possible...We're taking this seriously...we're not panicking, and neither should you...This is an evolving--and will continue to be an evolving--situation."
“The patient is not severely ill and is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available.”
As coronavirus is a new disease and things are still be learned about it, Carney said the state is prepared to adapt and evolve as quickly as the situation warrants, including working with health care professionals, school districts, and businesses as they also have to adapt to changing conditions.
"Please stay home when you're sick, and stay away from other people," he said. "We will continue to monitor the situation. It will be an evolving situation, as it's been in other states."
He's also asked employers, both public and private, to adapt and allow for telework or implement flexible sick leave policies for those who may be ill.
Epidemiologists are working to trace his exposure to other individuals and, once identified, provide them directly with guidance.
"If you have not been directly contacted by the Division of Public Health, you have not had close enough contact to be at risk," the university said in a statement.
DPH officials urged students, faculty, or staff with concerns about potential exposure to reach out to the school's call center at 302.831.1188.
Worldwide, there have been approximately 121,564 cases identified so far, and more than 4,373 deaths attributed to coronavirus. In Delaware, DPH has tested 31 individuals for COVID-19, including the individual who tested positive for the disease. A total of 21 tests returned negative results, and nine persons under investigation are awaiting test results.
"I understand this news will leave many Delawareans anxious and afraid," Carney said. "We'll continue to provide you with updates...our team will be meeting everyday, as they have the last couple of months, to continue to monitor the situation...I would ask you all to be vigilant and be careful in your day-to-day situations."