Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.