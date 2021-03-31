Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 43F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.