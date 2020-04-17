Delaware still has areas where there's a troubling amount of novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreading while the population climbs its way out of a global pandemic, officials said in their latest update Friday.

Governor John Carney was joined by Dr. Karyl Rattay, director for the Division of Public Health, and A.J. Schall, director for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

While Delaware's hospitalization rate is closer to 12% than the initially projected 20%, there is a concern where Sussex County appears to be a particular hotbed for coronavirus activity, and that means southern Delaware will find the need for hospital availability more pressing.

"With the number of hospitalizations in the 210 to 220 range today--we'll see what that number gets to be--we're in pretty good shape there with respect to capacity," Carney said. "What we might see and what we're expecting to see, I think, is maybe the need for additional hospital beds in the lower part of our state. And the available beds might actually be in the northern part of our state. So we're working on that as well."

However, Schall told WDEL several weeks ago he didn't want to shutter persons from the north to the south--saying there could potentially be safety concerns.

"I don't want to be moving people from southern Delaware up north--that's not safe for them...so let's do something that's localized...we know that New Castle County's got the most number of cases. Sussex County's got a number that's increasing. So we want to make sure that's we're covered at both ends of the state," he told WDEL on April 7, 2020.

Then, the state said alternate hospital overflow sites could be set up on a pop-up basis on the condition of need. WDEL has asked for a clarification.

It's an issue, as Rattay pointed out there are still hot spots across the state where ccoronavirus is still spreading at alarming rates, and she said her data points to a particular concern in Sussex County.

"What this map shows us is downstate in the Georgetown area, but also Milford and Millsboro. We are seeing more and more signs of infection, and an outbreak in that area," she said. "We also are keeping our eye on other areas of the state, like the Dover area, as well as New Castle, and Wilmington. And so we'll continue to look at these data to drive our decision-making. We are looking to engage with and support communities where we are seeing more pictures of outbreaks. And this is going to be really important for us to really be able to reopen. We need to make sure that we're really focusing in on the communities where we are seeing more signs of infection."

That doesn't mean Delaware hasn't been doing a good job working together to minimize the impact of the virus on the state. All Delaware can do is monitor the issue and continue striving for eradication, Schall said.

"We do see that the protective actions that have been rolled out over the last month, month-and-a-half or so, assisting us and really keeping the hospitalizations to a point where it's manageable," he said. "We know that was one of our key goals. The hospitals are managing at this time. We are concerned about the population in Sussex County where we've seen...that increase down there. So, along with our outreach, we're working very closely with the hospitals across the state to really make sure the services and relationships are there to be able to move patience if needed to serve people inside a facility as much as possible."

Since the last state briefing, the federal government has provided new guidelines as a checklist for states looking to move to reopening.

"We did get this advice from CDC and NIH, and there are general principles that states need to follow when making their decisions," he said. "They are recommendations, and so there is some flexibility there, but clearly what they want to see happen is that we have 14 days of declining patients that come in symptomatic, so-called presumed cases, and 14 days of positive cases, 14 days of declining hospitalizations, the ability to treat COVID-19 patients in hospitals without crisis care and if you followed our, our advice in each of these press conferences that's been the thing that we've really focused on."

But when asked if Delaware had enough test kits available to ensure reopening was viable, Carney had a simple answer:

"No."

After a moment, he added:

"I don't mean to be flip. Not only do we not have enough tests--nor does any governor in the United States of America have enough tests--but I don't know that anybody has a firm handle on what that testing regime would look like."

Carney said as long as everyone keeps working together, Delaware can overcome this challenge. But he reiterated--we're all going to have to adjust to a "new normal" until an effective treatment or vaccine exists.

"This situation seems to change every day. There's a different challenge, a different problem, and every Delawarean is really stepping up to the plate to address it," he said. "But one of the things that everybody needs to be clear on...is that it's going to be a new normal. It's going to be different. You look through all the recommendations, [they include] social distancing, limitations on large gatherings, appropriate hygiene. As long as that virus is out there without vaccine or effective treatment, we're going to have to live our lives a little bit differently. The idea is to live it safely, with more people going back to work, with the lights turned on more in our economy than before, and gradually getting up to as much a full-force economy as we can."

That said, Carney's budget projections have shifted dramatically in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

"By the end of the year, there's quite a bit of uncertainty, as you can imagine, and as you might take from the wide range in my estimate about lost revenue," the governor said. "The revenue estimate for me to base our budget spending on, it's going to be significantly less--maybe as much as a $1 billion, certainly $500 million less--than the projection that we had for the budget I presented in January."

Federal stimulus money cannot be used make up for lost revenue, Carney has said.

Small business owners--many with their livelihoods on the line are growing impatient, seeking a more aggressive timeline for reopening. A Facebook group, Delawareans Against Excessive Quarantine, plan to hold a "Reopen Delaware Rally" May 1, 2020, outside Legislative Hall in Dover--similar to protests seen in Michigan.

"Protests aren't helpful at this point in time when we're trying to make very difficult decisions in uncharted waters, and I understand the sense of urgency behind that. I hear the anguish in the voices of people who want to go back to work, business owners who are looking at losing their business that they spent generations [building]...it hurts my heart," he said. "It also hurts my heart with each one of those Delawareans who've passed away as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're very difficult choices...the choices ahead of us, I think, are going to be harder than the choices behind us. Because you don't want to open a day too soon and be at risk of a rebound and have to close things that you've opened again. That just really is a bad thing. You don't want to do something that's going to put people at risk. You need to accomplish both--you need to establish a healthy communicant and a healthy business sector...we need to protect you, and we need to give you an opportunity to come back online."