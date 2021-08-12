A team of 20 wildland firefighters from the Delaware Forest Service returned to Blackbird State Forest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from a two-week deployment to Montana.
The Delaware Initial Attack team battled the Harris Mountain Fire in rugged terrain near Cascade, Montana, which grew to nearly 32,000 acres in size, but is now more than 50% contained.
The unit arrived in a caravan of pick up trucks to drop off gear and sign out before heading to their homes for some well deserved rest.
Kyle Hoyd from the Delaware Forest Service said the attack team did the First State proud.
"The division supervisors that they worked for, and pretty much the entire crew on that fire, was made up of West Yellowstone Smoke Jumpers.
"They're considered pretty much the elite of the group," said Hoyd, "and we hung right in there with them. I just got done reading the evaluation and that's why I have this big smile on my face."
There is still a Delaware based engine crew serving in Washington State where Hoyd said resources are scare.
"They cannot even get meal trucks to come in so anything we send from here out has to be 100-percent self-sufficient," says Hoyd. "Taking their own food, water, everything with them now."