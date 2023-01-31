Prayers, and a call for action, went up from Wilmington Tuesday days after video of Memphis Police attacking Tyre Nichols, causing his death, shocked and horrified much of the nation.
"America is hemorrhaging from the constant institutionalized racism on the streets of our asphalt jungle. We must find a way to coagulate the bleeding of our boys and our men as the genocide continues," Interdenominational Ministers Action Council President Bishop George Gibson said. IMAC hosted the event at the City County Building.
Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo said dramatic change is long overdue.
"What does real change look like? For starters, real change looks like amending the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights," Congo said. He added that LEOBOR, as it's known, allows a "secret police state" to operate in Delaware by concealing the actions of "bad apples" in law enforcement.
State Representative Kendra Johnson, D-Bear, highlighted a few of the law enforcement reforms that have come about in Delaware since the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody, such as a ban on chokeholds and mandating police body-worn cameras.
"We know that there's so much more work to do. There is unfinished business," Johnson, chair of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, said. "We will continue to push for systematic improvements throughout our entire justice system."
Near the end of the program, some in attendance expressed continuing frustration about Wilmington Police not having faced their full day of reckoning for the 2015 shooting and killing of Jeremy McDole. McDole was in a wheelchair when he was shot by Wilmington Police who apparently believed he was reaching for a weapon.
"Come on, let's be real," Richard Smith exclaimed.
Many elected officials attended Tuesday's event, including Mayor Mike Purzycki, who said he had hugged McDole's sister Keandra on the way into the chambers.