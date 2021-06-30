Delaware's low-income and English-learner students are getting a $38 million injection of opportunity.
"This is the happiest day of my...five years as governor," said Gov. John Carney Wednesday as he signed into law SB56, a bill creating the Opportunity Funding that satisfies a settlement requirement in an equity in education lawsuit brought by the NAACP of Delaware and Delawareans for Educational Opportunity.
Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting called the bill "critical" to keeping the First State's most vulnerable students at the same level of learning as their less at-risk counterparts, which in turn provides them with brighter opportunities in the future.
"[This bill] codifies our provision...of financial services and resources that are critical if schools are to offer the support required to adequately meet our English learners' and low-income students' needs, and to ensure that they receive the educational opportunities that they deserve."
Taking over as Lieutenant Governor just after No Child Left Behind was enacted, Carney says examining the data through that program showed him where the most troubled students were and left them develop a path forward to address those struggles.
"We discovered as a community...that some students weren't as successful in school as they needed to be, to be successful in life," he said. "These were students of color. These were students that were English learners. These were students from low-income backgrounds. These were my neighbors."
Red Clay Consolidated School District Superintendent Dorrell Green said this provides a foundation for intentional action that will go a long way to aiding students who need more assistance to reach those successes.
"As the superintendent of Red Clay, we look for opportunities to provide excellence in equity, and really provide a foundation for all of our students," Green said. "What the Opportunity Fund has allowed us to do is to really be intentional around the work that we're doing for our students who come from low-income communities and, more importantly, our students who benefit from EL services."
And while the bill is a good start to setting struggling students on the right path, co-chair of the Delaware Hispanic Commission Charito Calvachi-Mateyko said there's still more work to be done.
"We believe this increased funding and the passage of SB56 will support essential services that help our students succeed," she said. "We believe SB56 is one important first step towards a long-term solution."