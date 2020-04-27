Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Cerron Cade said Delaware could be providing over $50 million a week in benefits soon, and the bill that will be due afterwards could hurt economic recovery.
Speaking during a Facebook Live Listening Session on Monday, Cade said Delaware has handed out around $30 million in unemployment benefits in each of the past two weeks, and that number could rise as more groups become eligible to file for unemployment during the pandemic.
Cade said they've applied for a loan from the federal government to help and also are getting relief from the federal CARES Act.
"The [total] number could be $850 million over the next three months alone. But more realistically, the state's share of that will probably be a little bit less, in terms of what we're going to have to figure out and handle, but it's going to be a big number."
Whatever the final cost to the state ends up being, Sec. Cade said one issue is going to be refreshing that fund, which could come in the form of higher unemployment taxes as businesses will be trying to land on their feet after some have been hindered or closed for weeks and months.
"If the state and federal government don't figure out how to address that number across the states--not just in Delaware--you're going to see a lot of businesses and non-profit organizations struggle to pay unemployment taxes and struggle to hire people as we try to dig out of this hole."
Cade also added during the Facebook Live that the Delaware Department of Labor is continuing to improve systems as staff face typically yearly levels of unemployment claims each week.
In addition, he's found that some people are disappointed in the amount of money they are receiving.
"What they have to recognize is that the unemployment system, which is federally regulated, is not meant to be an income replacement system for those who have lost income. It's meant to be a system in place to prevent extreme poverty, but at the same time not to disincentivize people from going out and finding work."
Cade also added that some people, who have made it through the process of getting into their system are then running into hurdles after not realizing it's a proactive system.
"As soon as they receive their letter that says: 'I quality for $400 a week,' they think 'OK, I'm good, I'm waiting for my benefit." But they don't realize that they have to go back into the system every Sunday and put in what they earned the week before so we can issue them a benefit."
Cade also stressed that people shouldn't wait to jump on the website each Sunday as each new week starts, in case the unemployment system becomes overwhelmed.
"Wake up Sunday morning, go ahead and do it now. Last Sunday [April 19], our website crashed; we had a heck of a lot of traffic coming in. It took us until that evening to get it up and running, but we got it back on that evening and get on and file their claims. I hope that doesn't happen again this Sunday."