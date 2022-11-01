An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carrying on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington.
(Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone)
Delaware Guidance Services is a statewide non-profit that provides non-residential behavioral healthcare for children and families. DGS formally opened its new facilities in the Community Education Building at French Street and 12th Street in Wilmington Tuesday.
"With Delaware Guidance, we are one step closer to ensuring that every child has access to quality mental healthcare, and that that mental healthcare is integrated and coordinated with other services and support to best meet the needs of the child," Community Education Building CEO Linda Jennings said.
Education and behavioral specialists who gathered for the open house agreed that the need for such services continues to grow. Issues were present well before the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, according to Delaware Children's Department Division of Prevention and Behavioral Services Director Dr. Aileen Find, more is being learned - such as the importance of caregiver wellness as well.
"The health and well-being of children is directly tied to the health and well-being of their families and their communities," Fink said.
DGS Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone said some calls that come in to the 24 / 7 hotline are from young people who feel suicidal or homicidal - who state that they are ready to die "today."
A course of response and treatment sometimes has to be developed rapidly.
"Sometimes that might include in-patient hospitalization to get stable and come back out, and we'll help you get more resources and make sure we're working through those things that are making you feel like life isn't worth living right now. But, we like to instill hope that things can get better and will get better and we're going to help you get there," Boone said. "Then we have outpatient counselors who are available to see clients who are just wanting to get some more support, trying to figure out their path and on to a successful life."
Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney lent her support to Delaware Guidance Services as it welcomed the community to visit its 7th floor space at the CEB.
"Let's all get to work. These are our children."