The USS Delaware made its way up the Delaware River past the Delaware Memorial Bridge to dock at the Port of Wilmington on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
With winds whipping an American flag atop the conning tower, and creating chop for the tugboats gingerly nudging the nuclear submarine dockside, the Delaware arrived for a weekend commemoration of its commissioning two years ago.
The Delaware was scheduled to be in this location in April, 2020, but COVID cancelled those plans and the boat was actually commissioned while it was underway.
According to Seapower Magazine at the time, it was the first known commissioning while the craft was under water.
On Tuesday, Governor John Carney was on hand to greet the state's namesake submarine designated SSN 791.
"It's a big day, it's a proud day for Delaware," said Carney. "It's the culmination of a lot of people's hard work. In some ways it's a celebration of freedom and democracy at a time when we have such trouble around the world."
The Delaware was also greeted by members of the Delaware Submarine Association.
The USS Delaware is 377 feet long with a crew of approximately 135, and can dive to depths of more than 800 feet while maintaining a top speed of over 25 knots.
The commissioning commemoration will be held Saturday featuring First Lady Jill Biden who is the ship's sponsor, but is closed to the public
The Navy announced in 2012 the Virginia class submarine would be named Delaware, the seventh Navy vessel to bear the name, although the last was a battleship decommissioned in 1923.