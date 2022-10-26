Delaware now has a state dinosaur - the Dryptosauridae - following a student-led project to nominate, choose and defend their choice for this recognition.
Shue Medill Middle School was approached about choosing a State Dinosaur by State Representative Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, who learned that Maryland had one. The process had to be incorporated into the curriculum, including a social studies component.
According to Christina School District K-12 Social Studies Curriculum Specialist Kelly Wells, they focused on "why we would create this bill at the state level and not at the federal or local level... then we looked at it for a lesson in actually writing the legislation."
That part brought the students to Dover to actually explain the bill and answer questions from members of the House of Representatives and the State Senate.
The bill was passed, and that brought students together Tuesday - including Natali Gogoladze, who has since graduated to Newark Charter High School.
"We worked hard and now we can all proudly say that we helped get the Dryptosaurus to be the State Dinosaur of Delaware," Gogoladze said, shortly before Governor John Carney signed House Bill 390.
(speaking in the video: Natali Gogoladze, Jack Hill, Quantez Rodgers, Jack Hill)
The Dryptosaurus was chosen for its resemblance to a bird (such as the Delaware Blue Hen), its speed (in recognition of modern-day Dover Air Force Base) and the likelihood that it roamed the ancient shoreline.
The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science currently has a reconstructed skeleton of a Dryptosaurus on display.
"My favorite part of this is definitely the researching part," said Alina Wang, another student at Shue Medill who has gone on to Newark Charter. "I've never really been into dinosaurs but because of this I was able to learn a lot more about not only about the Dryptosauridae but other dinosaurs that were around this area."
Wang added that the experienced helped her look into new interests and possible career goals.
Shue Medill 7th grader Quantez Rodgers said the experience taught him something very important:
"If you want to make something happen, you have to seize the moment."