Despite a slow start due to winter weather, the initial demolition of the northbound lanes of I-95 in the Restore the Corridor project work zone has moved ahead at full speed.
WDEL got an up close look at the stretch of northbound I-95 through downtown Wilmington, which is now barely recognizable as the highway that used to carry tens-of-thousands of vehicles a day through the city.
Contractors have been tearing up hundreds of yards of median, ramps and road surface in just a few short days, and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod said they're very pleased with the early progress.
"This contractor is working very aggressively to get this project underway as quickly as possible," said McLeod.
"Getting all of the old concrete, and road surface, and guardrail, all of that demolished and off of the footprint so that the reconstruction can begin," said McLeod.
There have been complaints about nighttime noise which DelDOT expected, and although the contractor does as much heavy demolition as they can during the day, McLeod said some overnight work is unavoidable.
"We have a stretch of the roadway that goes over Amtrak rail," said McLeod. "Amtrak does not permit us to work over their rail during daytime hours."
McLeod said the good news is that with quick work by the contractor, and favorable weather conditions for several days, the heavy demolition should be done within a week.
"Still noisy, but to the point where it's not actually causing vibration and an echoing, thundering noise will be a positive," said McLeod.