Delaware’s Commissioner of the Department of Correction and a leading prison advocate disagreed Monday on how the state is responding to COVID-19.
Twenty-one inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with one fatality. Fifteen of the sick inmates are from James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna while another six at Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown. They're now being treated at a COVID treatment center at Vaughn prison.
DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis told State Senator Darius Brown during a Facebook Live Monday that only 500 inmates have received masks, mostly those working in kitchens, as plumbers, or elderly inmates with underlying health conditions.
“There’s no outbreak anywhere else. Just to give a mask, it’s a security risk for somebody to be walking around wearing a mask. It’s a security risk for officers not to be able to see an offender’s face, let alone the contraband they could hide in a mask. Inmates find ways to hide contraband in things you wouldn’t believe: mops, socks, a mask would be another way.”
Haneef Saleem of the Wilmington HOPE Commission scoffed at that reason being given for not providing face masks.
“The risk of contraband hidden under a face mask is not greater than someone hiding it in their pants, or under their shirt. What, you think somebody is going to wear a face mask, put contraband in their mouth, under the mouth, and then do something? Not true.”
DeMatteis went on to say that another 1,000 inmates are getting twice-daily temperature checks while Saleem called for every prisoner, symptomatic or not, to get a test, questioning whether Delaware truly has COVID-19 under control behind prison walls.
“If you look at the numbers, they have steadily increased for the past three weeks. We’ve seen early on within this epidemic how one or two cases can easily turn into a widespread outbreak.”
State Senator Brown brought up the topic of hand sanitizer not being made available to most inmates as well.
“There’s alcohol in hand sanitizer. Inmates try to make alcohol out of everything you can possibly imagine and drink it. It’s just a security risk, it’s a prison. So they’re not going to have hand sanitizer in their cell, no, but they have all the soap and water they need.”
DeMatteis also spoke on the topic of trying to keep prison programs going despite visitors being banned due to COVID-19 concerns. She said the prisons have purchased around 20 televisions and cameras in recent months to allow for virtual religious and education sessions.
“We know it’s really important to keep programming going – counseling sessions, education, religious services – the measures that we are taking are in no way punitive for offenders. It is not meant to be punitive, it is meant to protect them.”
Saleem called for the state to use that equipment to allow prisoners to make more – and free – phone calls, especially in a time when visitation isn’t allowed.
They also strongly disagreed on whether Delaware should release older prisoners or those with less than six months remaining on their sentences.
“We’re just going to release a bunch of people with no place to go? No health care? No job? No prospect for a job? How exactly does that help us?” DeMatteis asked. “In a prison system that has confined any COVID cases to those showing symptoms to fewer of 10, you’re going to release them into a society with thousands of cases? I don’t follow the logic.”
Saleem didn’t seem to follow her logic.
“I’m safer in jail? That’s a myth. I know for a fact that many people living in prison who have family members who will provide a safe, rehabilitative place for them to go.”
DeMatteis dismissed many of the claims against her department, saying it was just another tact being used by people who disagree with many aspects of Delaware’s prison system.
“I don’t see why, because of a virus, it’s a reason to release inmates. The people who are saying release inmates would be saying that whether there was a virus or not, and they’re using COVID-19 as the excuse.”
And Saleem said he was disappointed in DeMatteis’ stances during her Facebook Live.
“It’s about people, not prisons. It was very disheartening. I’m flabbergasted at the tone that the tone of the Department of Correction has about COVID-19 being in the facilities.”
WATCH the Facebook Live: