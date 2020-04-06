It's hard to perform on stage where there's no one to fill the seats.
Courtney Clarke is the owner of Drama Kids Wilmington, a "drama education program," introducing children from ages 5 though the mid-teens to the art of stage acting, including elements like public speaking, creative movement, scene work, improvisation, and even musical theater. They had just expanded into Delaware County, Pennsylvania, when the pandemic forced all the students out of her classroom.
"We do full-scale musicals every year and our K-2 musical kids were in the middle of rehearsing the Lion King Jr. when this happened--and we have not said that it's not going to happen yet because we never say 'never'. But, sadly, we did have to stop rehearsing and kind of take a step back and we'll have to reevaluate when and if schools reopen this year. It was really sad for the kids."
Clarke, like every small business relying on the participation of individuals so that it can thrive, looked at the situation and realized, if she didn't get creative, she'd have to close her doors, possibly for good. Luckily, Drama Kids is all about creativity.
"The first thing I did was just stay positive. There's nothing we can do about this. Americans are in this together, this is not just me. But how could I stay connected to my kids? How can I make them have a sense of peace or happiness during all of this? That was my first and foremost thought. It wasn't really about what could I do to get work, it was just 'What can I do for these kids?' So I came up with some creative ways to stay connected on social media with them, which is where we came up with a "Hand Washing Musicals" thing, and then we worked really hard with our corporate to come up with how to teach some classes online."
First, she turned to those who she knew could make this a fun activity for kids--and then momentum took over.
"I asked my kids and my friends--some of my performer friends--I was like, 'If you can do me a favor, we all have to wash our hands, it's kind of a thing nowadays. Can you guys wash your hands for 20 seconds and sing your favorite musical theater song and send me a video of you doing it. I had no idea it was going to get as big as it did. But I would wake up to 20 videos a day. I had a Broadway artist submit a video for me, I had a country music artist submit a video for me, and it just got bigger and bigger and the feedback I got was just was just 'All we want to do is smile right now. I mean, this is a hard time and we wake up and we're excited to watch these videos every day.'"
While it was a fun activity, it also played a small role in normalizing this experience for kids, who--just like their parents--have never been through anything like the pandemic, and are just seeking connections to ease troubled minds.
"Even the parents were like 'Thanks for keeping them connected, thanks for making them smile,' and honestly that's all we want to do. As an adult, this is terrifying. As a kid, they've been ripped out of everything that they know, what can we give them to make them feel better right now? Let's build a sense of community and we'll all come out on the other side of this stronger and we'll keep moving forward, I can guarantee it."
She said a silver lining has been seeing how conditions have actually benefited some students who are blossoming in a less-crowded space as they find their own voices more comfortably.
"It's been nice to see that the virtual platform can work, and it can give access to some kids that might now have had access to the program before, or maybe the hours and the times didn't work before. We've actually seen some of the quieter, shyer kids come out of their shells way more because they're in the privacy of their own home and they feel way more comfortable trying things by themselves rather than in front of their peers. So I know for a fact, even when we do return to normal and we're allowed back in the schools and we can go back into the community and run our classes, I'm going to keep running some virtual classes on the side for the kids I've seen this be really successful with."
To see some of the great Hand Washing Musicals Clarke has inspired, or to check out availability of their virtual classes, head to www.DramaKids.com/DE1