Some jobs call for a delicate approach, others call for more brute force. New Castle County Police officers had to do a little flexing to save a woman trapped under a vehicle.
In a dramatic incident caught on police body camera footage, officers responding to reports of a crash along Fieldstone Lane in the Country Creek community on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, decided they couldn't wait for additional support or medics to arrive to save the life of the 70-year-old woman trapped underneath.
WATCH THE RESCUE:
"When the first officer arrived, he kept her calm and was talking to her as the jack was moving the car off of her," said MCpl. Mike Eckerd. "But it wasn't enough, it just relieved the pressure. So what the officers did is they just picked the car up and moved it off to the side so they could slide her out from underneath."
When a witness using a jack couldn't get the car high enough off the woman trapped underneath to free her, Eckerd said the officers realized they had no other choice than to lift the 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe off the woman in order to rescue her.
Training and instincts are vital in these moments, Eckerd said.
"A lot of times, when we do get on scenes like this, we have to more or less think outside the box and react quickly," Eckerd said. "We rely on our training, our first aid training, and we just react, because we know we don't have time to sit there and wait for the medics to arrive."
When asked if he was surprised to discover a few Supermen among their ranks, Eckerd laughed, stating the officers in the New Castle County Police Department just do what they can to stay fit, and they rarely find themselves in situations where such a display of strength is necessary.
"A lot of us do maintain a regimented physical routine, whether it be weights, whether it be running, whether it be riding a Peloton or something like that," he said. "We do have a gym at our facility, and a lot of us--just because wearing the equipment takes its toll on your body--you try to stay in the best shape possible."
The victim in the incident was listed in serious, but stable condition at an area hospital. An investigation into the crash was active and ongoing, and police said alcohol was not believed to be a contributing factor.
Eckerd added the department is currently hiring, there's a $10,000 hiring bonus, and, "You don't have to be able to lift a car to apply."