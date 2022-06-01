The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) celebrated World Environment Day with its first ever public event at Veterans Memorial Park off of Cherry Lane on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
"This is our first time to the public so we're very excited," said Silvana Dominioni, Environmental, Health, and Safety Director for the DRBA. "The vendors all are really happy. It's just great after a two year hiatus to be back, and to be back on this type of scale."
Nearly 70 exhibitors were on hand.
"We have electric vehicles over here," said Dominioni, "we have displays on aquatics and marine animals, alternative energies, so many here."
Among the vendors was Low Tide Ocean Products which produces beach chairs, blankets and towels out of plastic that co-founder Elizabeth Ackmann said would most likely end up in the water.
"Our whole goal is to be stylish and sustainable," said Ackmann who enumerate how much plastic is kept out of the ocean by being seated on the beach.
"It's two and a half pounds of plastic in the low chair, it's three pounds of plastic in the high chair, and it's about two pounds in the kid's chair," said Ackmann. "Our towels have 24 water bottles which is about one pound of plastic."
The DRBA was also presented with the 2021 Wastewise Partner of the Year Award from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz.