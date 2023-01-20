After a couple of years, and 88,000 square yards of concrete, the Elkton Road Reconstruction Project is officially completed.
State and local officials, joined with contractors and bike advocates on Friday, January 20, 2023, to cut a ribbon celebrating the end of the work.
"This is just another example of the commitment that we have to invest in our existing infrastructure, and to improve safety not just for the traveling public in vehicles, but also for pedestrians and our cyclists," said Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Nicole Majeski.
Although the one-and-a-half mile stretch from Casho Mill Road to the Maryland state line is pretty straight, Majeski said the project was a lot more complicated than just dropping down concrete, especially with utilities.
"Having to do utility relocation whenever you do a widening, that takes a lot of time and a lot of coordination," said Majeski, "that's a real big piece of all of this."
State Senator Dave Sokola acknowledged several bicyclists who attended the event.
"Multi-modal is very important. Those people didn't add any carbon to the atmosphere, they didn't add any congestion to the road," said Sokola.
State Representative Paul Baumbach said the roadway is a gateway.
"For travelers it could the first time they see Delaware, first time they see the City of Newark, so I think it's important that we have such a wonderful experience for them," said Baumbach.
Both Sokola and Baumbach admitted hearing complaints from constituents about traffic disruptions caused by the project, but Baumbach said it was worth it in the end.
"We always take one step back during these projects, and then three steps forward when they're complete," he said.
This was actually the second phase of work on Elkton Road. The first phase between Apple Road and Delaware Avenue was completed in 2012.