Three truckloads of donated toys will help to make it a nicer holiday for hundreds of families.
Monday, the lobby of Wilmington's Sunday Breakfast Mission, normally a place where people seek assistance or shelter from the cold, was filled with games, toys, stuffed animals, scooters, sporting goods and other items collected through the annual Christmas for Kids drive organized by Boulden Brothers Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electric. The company's staff, technicians and clients made the program possible, as did members of the public who donated toys at drop-off locations including the studios of WDEL and WSTW.
(Speaking in the video: Alexis Crownover of Boulden Brothers, Rev. Tom Laymon who leads Sunday Breakfast Mission)
According to Alexis Crownover of Boulden Brothers, about 2,000 toys were collected at its offices alone.
The effort has expanded over the years, and this year Sunday Breakfast Mission is the main beneficiary.
"It just feels so good to get back," Crownover said, adding that this may have bee its biggest year yet.
"It has been a rough couple of years for many families, but there is something so magical about bringing a smile to a kid at Christmas. I think the whole community and our clients feel the same way," Crownover said.
Sunday Breakfast Mission Senior Pastor, President & CEO Rev. Tom Laymon said guests at its recent Thanksgiving banquet were presented with vouchers and will return to obtain special gifts for young ones in time for Christmas.
"Some of those parents didn't have jobs. Some of those parents are being confronted with the high expenses out there, inflation, and they're just trying to put food on their table," Laymon said.
"We have always been about those impoverished families, as well as the homeless and the hurting," Laymon added. "We're so grateful for Boulden Brothers to step up to the plate and help us make this really happen for some very needy families."