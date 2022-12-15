There will be something to unwrap this holiday season for local youngsters who will likely still be staying at The HOPE Center, the former luxury hotel on Airport Road that was converted into a shelter and support center for homeless people.
Two years after it was purchased by New Castle County and opened to shelter and serve homeless people and families, The HOPE Center has transitioned about 200 families into more stable and permanent housing.
Maurice, who is living at HOPE Center, hopes to be one of them soon.
"There are good people here, good counselors here to talk to and people to help you get on your feet," Maurice said.
A special delivery Thursday ensured that children currently at The HOPE Center are remembered this holiday season. Bags of wrapped toys and gifts were placed under the tree, contributed by Delaware TD Bank employees (Credit Cards & Unsecured Lending).
"This is a large gesture by over 100 TD Bank employees on their personal time with their personal money to say that everybody in our community matters," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said.
The HOPE Center offers counseling, job referrals, healthcare services and other support to its guests. According to Managing Director Lisa Oglesby, it has hosted families as large as eleven people.
"We have about 100 kids. We try to make it very special for the children," Oglesby said. The HOPE Center makes a "hope chest" available where kids are recognized for a good report card, or get a gift just to say "welcome" to The HOPE Center.