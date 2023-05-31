"Mental health is health."
Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney started with those words at an event Tuesday during which Governor John Carney proclaimed May as Mental Health Month.
(speaking in the video: Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Del. Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Director Joanna Champney)
Although the official action came on the final day of the month, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said "I think every day in Delaware we have been recognizing mental health."
Champney mentioned that what feels like the end of the pandemic has not put an end to the demand for mental health services and counseling, and many people are reaching out for help or to assist a loved one. DSAM facilitated publicly-funded mental health services in nearly 60,000 treatment episodes last year, among about 46,000 people. These included services such as outpatient mental health, in-patient psychiatric services, mobile crisis services and case management.
Also, Champney said a planning grant toward certified behavioral health clinics will be put to use.
"Delaware is planning to certify two clinics this year that will offer among other things mental health services regardless of an individual's age or ability to pay," Champney said.
Regarding age, more and more professionals are recognizing that good mental health begins at a young age.
According to Deputy Secretary of Education Dr. Cora Scott, the Department of Education has developed a social, emotional and behavioral well-being plan to assist districts and charter schools.
"Our strategy is designed to inform minds, engage hearts and motivate hands with the best and most promising practices for whole child well-being," Scott said. Four key areas getting attention are trauma-informed practices, behavioral health and well-being, social and emotional learning and educator self-care and emotional resilience.
Delaware still offers a Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPE-DE. 988, the national suicide prevention lifeline number, is also available. Information about any of these resources is available at www.helpisherede.com