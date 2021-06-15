A collaborative effort between Delmarva Power, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and The Warehouse is bringing clean energy technologies to the youth of Wilmington.
At an event held at The Warehouse on Monday, June 14, 2021, public, private, and civic leaders gathered to unveil three clean energy projects at the facility on Thatcher Street: an all-electric school bus; an ag pod; and, solar-battery storage.
Clean energy, electric transportation, and sustainable agriculture, are key elements in Delaware's path forward," said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, "and The Warehouse is providing an opportunity for young people to learn about all three. These projects will help educate and prepare our students for a future of clean energy alternatives."
Local students at The Warehouse will receive hands-on experience with the following technologies.
- Agricultural (Ag) Pod – A sustainable indoor vertical growing environment for produce that allows communities to grow food year-round.
- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Bus – Electric, zero emissions bus, providing a cleaner transportation option for visitors of The WRK Group, including The Warehouse, REACH Riverside and Kingswood Community Center.
- Solar and Battery Storage System – Provides clean solar energy to The Warehouse and allows the organization to save money on energy costs.
"Energize The Warehouse is bringing cutting-edge technologies to our community and delivering an incredible hands-on learning opportunity for our local students," said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. "I hope we can help build a foundation for their future interests in clean energy technology and help them develop into the energy leaders we need moving forward."
Anaya Patterson is Board Chair at The Warehouse and a recent Mt. Pleasant High School graduate.
Patterson said what started as 'just a job' turned into the best three years of her life.
"I fell in love with it. I fell in love with everything we do. I'm glad I'm able to help the community and I'm grateful for it," said Patterson.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester said The Warehouse is about potential energy.
"It is about not just storing potential energy that can make us more energy efficient, save costs, and help the planet," said Blunt-Rochester, "but it is also about the potential of these young people."