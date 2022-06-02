They dusted off the saddle shoes and pulled out the poodle skirts for the 70th edition of New Castle County's Platinum Picnic on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Police Athletic League (PAL) Center in Hockessin.
"It's for our seniors and we have music and dancing, fellowship and good food," said New Castle County Community Services coordinator Carey Lockman Corbin. "I love this event I'm so glad it's back."
And so were the hundreds of New Castle County senior citizens who turned out.
"We got calls people were 'I'm ready, I'm ready to dance,'" said Corbin. "People are so excited to be out here and seeing old friends that they don't see because they come from all over the county. They would see each other at this event and they haven't seen each for two years."