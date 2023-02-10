Right around noon time on Friday, February 10, 2023, hundreds of staff members at Nemours Children's Hospital took a few minutes out of their day for a pep rally in support of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The event featured Philly pretzels, football-themed cookies, and a cardboard cutout of Jalen Hurts which proved popular for group photos.
The crowd, which included doctors and nurses in scrubs, then belted out the Eagles Fight Song, led by two staff members wearing eagle onesies, and another wearing a Jason Kelce mummers outfit reminiscent of the one he wore for the Eagles' first Super Bowl parade in 2018.
Go Birds!