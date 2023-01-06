Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during Monday Nigh Football may encourage more people to learn CPR.
That would be just fine with one Wilmington-area woman.
Maria Blest was watching a news program when it was interrupted by special reports that Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills, had to be resuscitated and hospitalized after he collapsed while making a tackle.
"I'm happy to hear that he's improving," Blest said Friday in her basement - which contains mannequins of various sizes intended for CPR instruction and associated AEDs and other kits and literature.
Blest had office space before the pandemic, offering CPR, AED and first-aid training. She still goes on the road where she's needed or brings people to her home for instruction.
Trainees may be health care providers, nurses, doctors, massage therapists, day care providers, even new parents or grandparents - should that knowledge ever become necessary.
"Hopefully it never does, but they would know how to properly perform it," Blest said.
According to Blest, students often need to overcome the concern of applying the force during chest compressions that is necessary to restore a person's heart to its proper rhythm. Different pressure must be used depending on whether the patient is an adult, a child or an infant.
Ribs may break, but Blest says they can also heal when the patient survives.
Also, very often, chest compressions work.
"I've seen it with my own eyes. On personal and professional basis, I've seen success," Blest said.
Sometimes there is failure as well, but the person who attempts it will know they've done their best.
Blest will relate her own experience of almost 12 years ago when she had to administer CPR with her own ailing mother at home.
"For 29 minutes, I was doing CPR on my mother," Blest said.
Ultimately, her mother passed away upon transfer to a hospital. But, Blest thinks of her each time she demonstrates CPR technique.
"This is why I do what I do. It has become a passion with me."
Blest is often asked: in a real-life situation, could I really do it?
"As I tell everyone when they tell me 'I'm never going to be able to do this,' I've said 'when it occurs, trust me, that adrenaline will kick in and you'll do it."