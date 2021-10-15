On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper led an Environment and Public Works Committee through a field hearing in Dover so officials could learn more, directly from the sources, about the challenges faced by vulnerable communities in ensuring access to clean drinking water and effective wastewater treatment facilities.
"When it comes to drinking water, Delawareans face a host of contamination issues with water that flows from our taps," Carper said. "A vast majority of places, the water is just fine--but not every place. And that's a concern to all of us."
Watch the full hearing here:
Carper was joined on October 15, 2021, by Delaware's other U.S. Senator, Chris Coons, and West Virginia U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, to hear about what Coons described as "the challenges that small, rural, and disadvantaged communities face in accessing the workforce, the funding, the infrastructure to actually deliver the safe and accessible, reliable drinking water and the wastewater treatment infrastructure that is critical for our communities."
Everything from aging infrastructure to PFAS contamination are a high priority for addressing in Delaware, Carper said.
The panel heard from a number of activists, experts, and community members, including Delaware's U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, familiar with the needs of the First State's low-income and most disenfranchised communities.
"This is an important step to provide long-needed improvements in water quality and accessibility for the communities that need it most." Blunt Rochester said. "Wastewater accessibility and affordability in the United States have been a mounting crisis for years. I've seen it firsthand in communities across our state."
She detailed how, during her time with Carper when he was governor, she visited small communities in need of federal funding who had been struggling with contaminated well water "for decades," and said communities like Ellendale were forced to used bottled water not just to drink, but to clean or use in cooking.
"In Delaware, approximately 173,000 residents--nearly two in 10 Delawareans--use private wells in its Sussex County. Almost half of the county's residents are dependent on private wells. Some communities are in such remote and rural areas that even if they wanted to connect to a public water system, they are unable to do so," she said. "Despite this, and even though more than 13 million households rely on private wells for their drinking water, the federal government does not provide recommended standards or criteria for private wells."
While Ellendale has a new public water system "in sight," there are still concerns of affordability, the congresswoman said. Affordability becomes a more extreme issue when considering the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. In the midst of a public health emergency of unprecedented scale, access to clean drinking water and sanitation services has never been more important," she said. "Even after the pandemic ends, low-income households will continue to need assistance. In almost every part of the country, families are struggling to pay their utility bills, a reality that is disproportionately affecting low-wealth communities and communities of color."
Delaware/MAryland State Manager for the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Vikki Prettyman said some towns were losing hundreds of thousands of dollars during the pandemic, stressing their already precarious finances.
"Small systems in our two states coped with COVID, and reduced revenue in a variety of ways. One Delaware town estimated its revenue loss of $375,000 per month, and requested temporary forbearance on their USDA loans," Prettyman said. "While it's safe to say that all systems suffered some impact of COVID, it hit the small systems the hardest. There are many rural communities that are not connected to wastewater systems at all, resulting in raw sewage in yards and waterways, contaminated drinking water for residents and the threat of associated diseases, trapping people in a vicious cycle of poverty."
Which exacerbates the already existing disparity in the size and scope of struggles faced by those communities, said Associate Deputy Director for the Delaware Division of Public Health Cassandra Codes-Johnson.
"Many rural communities, lower-wealth communities, indigenous communities, and communities of color often face greater numbers of or more dangerous hazards than other communities," Codes-Johnson said. "The multiple hazards can then aggregate to amplify harmful health impacts on these communities. These cumulative impacts can affect multiple generations and place additional weight on already overburdened communities. These communities are often referred to as 'Environmental Justice Communities.' In Delaware, we're working really hard to address these inequities, but require support in this effort by the federal government."
Funding that's essential because some communities don't even know the contaminants are there, and those who do don't have the educational resources on how to address them.
"Nitrates [are] not something that you can see. You can't smell it. They don't know that it's in their water, and they think that if it tastes good, smells good, it looks good, then it's good. It's great water--and that's not necessarily the truth," Prettyman said. "They think if something is contaminated, boiling it can get rid of that contamination, and we know with nitrates that boiling it concentrates the nitrates, so I think education is so important, and continued funding to technical assistance programs...is very important."
Hearing about the struggles these communities face was enlightening, even for someone who had overseen the wastewater treatment operation for a half-million utilizing 1,800 miles of sanitary sewer.
Coons said: "The challenges that you face in rural and disadvantaged communities is far greater than I had previously appreciated."