Delaware has a "glasses gap."
Thousands of students do not have the glasses they need to see the blackboard well. Or, their glasses don't get the job done anymore.
A non-profit is meeting this need, one child and one pair of glasses at a time.
(speaking in the video: Christina School District Superintendent Dan Shelton, Vision to Learn Founder Austin Beutner, Senator Chris Coons, Raheem)
Speaking at Bayard School at Pulaski, Christina School District Superintendent Dan Shelton said good vision is just as essential for a child being ready to learn as getting adequate sleep and proper nutrition.
"This is a basic need," Shelton said as he took off his own glasses and held them up. "The ability to provide that to all of our students to make sure everybody has that basic need is just incredibly important."
Vision to Learn Founder Austin Beutner, a former Los Angeles schools superintendent, said its activities demonstrate that a school-based solution to the problem of students lacking glasses can be "both cost effective and scalable."
"We have truly created the nation's leading model in school-based healthcare where we are making sure that every child who needs glasses has them," Beutner said.
Senator Chris Coons reflected on the time he received glasses as a child and noticed details like the leaves in the trees. Coons recognized Delaware's efforts to identify the eye care needs of students and its use of federal and state funding to support school-based vision care programs - which have already helped thousands of students.
"We've got maybe 10,000 more to go, so we've got more work to do here in Delaware," Coons said.
A short time later, Boeing presented a check of $100,000 for Vision to Learn's efforts in The First State - an oversized check, big enough to read from the back of the room.
Then, one by one, students marched across the state to receive their new glasses as Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" and other tunes played in the background.
Fifth-grade student Natasha had worn glasses before, but also had to do without.
"I can see more clear. I can see more far away. I couldn't really see from far away," Natasha said.
Sixth-grader Raheem said his previous glasses were starting to get "foggy."
"These, they're great," Raheem said. "They help me see anywhere."