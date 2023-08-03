An organization dedicated to animal welfare and finding homes for them has a new home of its own.
(speaking in the video: Faithful Friends board chair Bob Wasserbach; Sharon Struthers; Faithful Friends Executive Director Jane Pierantozzi)
Faithful Friends Animal Society opened its new headquarters off Airport Road to the public Thursday, a celebration that was several years in the making. Ground was broken in 2021.
"It was tough to picture then what we have before us now: a state-of-the-art shelter for our animal residents, our employees, our volunteers and our guests," Faithful Friends board chair Bob Wasserbach said.
Faithful Friends Executive Director Jane Pierantozzi said they "made it work" at its longtime Maryland Avenue headquarters that was not built to be a shelter.
"It's really made for our mission. We expect to be able to increase our life-saving significantly by being in a nice location with a brighter building, lots of sunlight, lots of group-living for animals that are here a little longer, to reduce stress. It's just a better environment all around," Pierantozzi said.
Faithful Friends is now able to accommodate about 65 dogs compared to 40 before, and 200 cats and kittens compared to 150 before. There is also more space to bring animals out for exercise.
Animals may arrive at Faithful Friends under several circumstances: a family may encounter difficult economic times. Pierantozzi said they attempt to reunite animals with families who may still love and care for them. Services include low-cost veterinary care and a pet food bank.
Sometimes when someone can no longer care for an animal or passes away, Faithful Friends becomes a safety net for the animals.
It's not all dogs and cats: Pierantozzi said Faithful Friends has a "small animals room" for rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils or ferrets. They also get the occasional chicken, pig or goat.
"We value all animals," Pierantozzi said. "They're all sentient beings and we believe they all deserve protection and care."
---
Faithful Friends, behind what many may remember as the old DMV on Airport Road, is open Tuesday through Friday from noon until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m.