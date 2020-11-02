A fatal crash involving a tractor trailer closed Route 13 northbound in the area of Tybouts Corner on November 2, 2020 for three and a half hours.
The crash occurred around 1:53 p.m. on northbound Route 13 just north of where it splits from Route 1 approaching Hamburg Road.
A tractor trailer slammed into the back of a passenger vehicle, killing at least one of the occupants. A total of two people were treated on the scene by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to Christiana Hospital.
The force of the impact crumpled the back of the four door vehicle almost all the way to the front door post, and sent the car off the road and into the bushes.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating.