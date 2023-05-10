Hundreds of travelers were evacuated from an Amtrak train, and the Wilmington train station, as a result of a reported electrical fire underneath the train on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 p.m. and had the fire out and were taking up hose lines in less than an hour.
But the odyssey for passengers seemed to be just beginning.
The train was believed to be Northeast Regional train #176 which originated in Roanoke, Virginia destined for Boston's South Station.
No injuries were reported.