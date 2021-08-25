The cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Buena Vista community has been ruled accidental by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was reported just after noon on Wednesday, August 2, 2021, by a Wilmington Manor fire police officer.
Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.
Arriving units found the single story house already engulfed in flames, and a second alarm was requested in order to rotate crews due to the heat, humidity, and heavy fire load.
The Fire Marshal's Office said spilled gasoline vapors ignited in the garage off of an operating pump, and the flames quickly spread.
The homeowner was treated for burns to the legs, as were two firefighters.
All three were listed in good condition at Christiana Hospital.