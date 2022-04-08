On Friday, the Delaware State Fire Marshal released surveillance footage of an arsonist who intentionally set fire to four motor vehicles in Bear at the end of March.
According to officials, multiple fires were reported in the 300 block of Sun Boulevard in the Meridian Crossing development around 1 a.m. on March 26, 2022.
Fire investigators determined four vehicles parked at two separate addresses had been burned. A dwelling also sustained fire damage to the exterior. Both homes were occupied at the time the fires were set. Property damages were estimated at roughly $200,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Delaware Fire Marshal at 302.323.5375 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.