A mushroom house in New Garden Township, Pennsylvania was heavily damaged by a late morning fire on Monday.
Firefighters from Chester and New Castle counties were called to the facility in the 500 block of Penn Green Road shortly before noon on May 4, 2020.
The center of the 250-ft. long structure was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
It took about an hour to bring the fire under control although crews were on scene for several hours wetting down hotspots.
There were no reports of any injuries, and the cause is under investigation.