A firefighter escaped injury despite a partial floor collapse in a house fire in New Castle Thursday morning.
Goodwill Fire Company Deputy Chief Christopher Riale said crews arrived in the 300 block of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on January 28, 2021, with smoke and fire coming from the home.
"A partial floor collapse occurred on the first floor and a mayday was declared," said Riale. "The firefighter was evaluated and refused medical treatment."
The mayday call brought a second alarm assignment to the scene.
Riale said the fire was under control in about an hour without fifty emergency personnel on location.
"It was definitely a well advanced fire, said Riale. "Crews did a really good job. We had fire on all three floors of the home."
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. New Castle City police officers were also at the scene.