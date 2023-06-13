Two firefighters were injured in a two alarm fire on Renee Lane in the Chestnut Valley subdivision Tuesday afternoon, June 13, 2023.
The fire was reported at noontime and the first arriving Hockessin Fire Company apparatus reported a garage on fire with flames spreading to the adjoining house.
A mayday was called about 40 minutes into the incident when an interior wall collapsed on five firefighters. They quickly got out and were evaluated by New Castle County paramedics. One was taken to Christiana Hospital for a minor injury.
A second firefighter who was hurt earlier in the operation was also taken to Christiana Fire Company for a minor injury.
The mayday brought a second alarm. In total more than ten fire companies from New Castle and Chester counties were on scene.
The fire was under control in about an hour.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire which sources say started in the garage.
Update:
The State Fire Marshal's Office said later that damage is estimated at $500,000, and the fire began in the garage when a recently-used riding lawn mower malfunctioned.
Three residents were displaced by the fire.