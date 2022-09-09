The Brandywine Valley SPCA held a preview event for donors, staff, and stakeholders on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at its new location on Churchmans Road.
The Copeland Center for Animal Welfare houses an adoption center, medical center, and a community center.
Brandywine Valley SPCA spokesperson Linda Torelli credited CEO Adam Lamb with leading the way.
"We've really outgrown our old facility in New Castle," said Torelli. "Our CEO is an incredible visionary. When he spotted this property that used to be a veterinary center he immediately saw all of the amazing things that we're looking at today."
"We've built this place to be engaging, fun, and welcoming to the community for adopting, volunteering, and veterinary services," said Torelli.
The new facility is nearly 20-thousand square feet and includes indoor/outdoor kennel runs with covered roofs for dogs, free roaming areas for cats both indoor and outdoor on 'catios,' and five outdoor play yards. There is only one play area at the current location and it's indoors.
"Compared to our current New Castle facility our ability to deliver medical services is doubled in all regards, including spay and neuter," said Torelli.
"We definitely put the animals' needs first, but we also wanted to make sure it's easy for our folks to come in and interact with the animals, to welcome the public," said Torelli. "In the case of our staff they have so much more room to take care of the animals, we've got better storage spaces, better areas to give them enrichment, to play with them, and really bring joy to the animals and work with adopters."