The Rotary Club of Wilmington is unfurling an American flag display along the city's Riverfront.
Volunteers this week placed five hundred flags in stands spanning a half mile stretch of the riverwalk from the Triple-A Mid-Atlantic building down to Dravo Plaza.
"We hope lots of people will come down here and enjoy the display, and reflect upon the importance of the service of the people we are honoring," said Rotary Club of Wilmington President Will Sherk.
Sherk said in addition to the U.S. military, those being recognized by the display include those on the front lines, and the checkout lines, during the pandemic.
"One of our display signs down here includes grocery workers," said Sherk. "There are lots of people who undertook some risk in order that the rest of us could stay safe from COVID-19 and enjoy a healthy life."
Sherk said this year's flag display will be extended to overlap with the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
"So that people would have the opportunity to be here on September 11th, and to pause and reflect on our lives and how they were changed on that day," said Sherk.