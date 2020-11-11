A line of showers that brought nearly two inches of rain in an hour to parts of New Castle County left several cars and motorists stranded at the tail end of Wednesday's evening commute.
According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, 1.80 inches of rain fell in Prices Corner from 5:50-6:50 p.m. Wednesday, catching unsuspecting motorists in some areas under water during the darkness of post-Daylight Saving Time.
Capitol Trail in Newark was closed in the area of Polly Drummond Hill Road, in a common flood zone of the White Clay Creek, but there were more problems further east in the county.
Delaware Avenue in Wilmington's Trolley Square was submerged as leaves caught in the storm drains at the intersection with Scott Street. One driver had to be rescued, before the disabled vehicle eventually was pushed out of the receding water. A Wilmington Police officer took over 20 minutes to single-handedly attempt to clear the leaves and drain out the intersection.
Wilmington Police Officer attempting to clear a storm drain on Delaware Avenue in Trolley Square. #netde pic.twitter.com/LLW3Ov82qW— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) November 12, 2020
North Wilmington's Shellpot Creek and connecting Matson Run conspired to cause trouble on three parallel roadways in the Edgemoor area.
Washington Street was closed just west of Lea Boulevard with a stuck vehicle, while the next intersection south, Philadelphia Pike, also had a car stuck on the Shellpot Creek bridge between Market Street and Edgemoor Road. DELDOT was working to see if there might have been road damage to go with the flooding.
Philadelphia Pike underwater at the Shallpot Creek between Edgemoor Rd and Lea Blvd. The creek has also flooded parts of Shipley Road #netde pic.twitter.com/pIDbhxUsbm— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) November 12, 2020
Continuing south, the next north-south roadway is Governor Printz Boulevard, and with a lack of lighting in the areas, several vehicles went barrelling into tire-deep waters at around 40 m.p.h. It was enough to get one car stuck who was travelling north, while another car hit the flooding while trying to exit the Merchants Square Shopping Center, with the driver requiring the attention of paramedics as she was helped from her vehicle.
Gov Printz Blvd closed at the Edgemoor Food Lion after this narrow escape #netde pic.twitter.com/Mz7gQ1cfKR— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) November 12, 2020
According to DEOS, Prices Corner received 3.01 inches of rain, with Newark getting 2.95 at the White Clay Creek, while Claymont received 2.26 inches of rain on Wednesday.
Smyrna's site at the Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation was the only place in Kent or Sussex County register over an inch, with 1.18 inches of rain.