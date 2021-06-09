The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington until Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021.
Heavy rainfall from thundershowers inundated parts of central Chester County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and the Brandywine is now carrying run off from those storms downstream into New Castle County.
The National Weather Service said at 7:15 a.m. the water level of the Brandywine at Wilmington was 15.9 feet, with 16.5 feet being flood stage.
The river was expected to crest late morning at 16.6 feet.
The Brandywine had moved all the way up to, but not into, the parking lot at Brecks Mill.
The creek was roaring as it passed the historic buildings along the stretch south of Hagley.
Route 926 in Pocopson, and Route 1 in Chadds Ford were both closed as a result of flooding in Chester County, and Smith Bridge Road and Ramsey Road in New Castle County were shut down.