The old Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is no more.
The venue that had been closed since 2014 came to the ground Wednesday morning. The former casino events manager said the venue put Atlantic City on the map and drew celebrities from all over.
The former president cut ties with the casino in 2009 after a number of bankruptcy filings, but The New York Times reports the Trump name continued to be associated with the building for a time.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the property out of bankruptcy in 2016.