The son of a Wilmington jewelry store owner has started a GoFundMe page for his father, who was beaten during a robbery on September 15, 2022.
According to Wilmington police, the suspect, identified as 39-year old Calvin Ushery, robbed the store in the 100 block of West 9th Street around 10:40 a.m.
Store surveillance video shows the suspect beating a man behind the counter with a pistol, then going over the counter and kicking the victim while he was already crumpled on the floor.
Ushery was arrested on September 22nd and charged with robbery and weapons offenses, and is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $130,000 cash bail.
Wilmington Police say the robbery charge is inclusive of theft and assault.
"I appreciate the efforts of our patrol officers and detectives, who were able to quickly identify a suspect and make an arrest in connection with this brutal incident," said Chief Robert J. Tracy. "We wish the victim and his family the very best at this difficult time."
In his narrative on GoFundMe, Steve Suh said his father suffered serious head injuries. ***Warning: video is graphic in its violence***