New Castle County is again hosting the annual Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021, and they're offering an incentive to anyone who gets a COVID vaccination while they're at the event.
Anyone who gets a vaccine shot will also get a free scoop of ice cream courtesy of The Ice Cream Shoppe.
Alex Meloro, co-owner of The Ice Cream Shoppe, explained what it means to be returning to Rockwood.
"For the community, for us, the business owners, it's relief," said Meloro who admits the last year was a struggle.
"Even though the community supported us we had to do a lot of different things financially to get us through it," said Meloro, who also credited New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer for his work with area small businesses during the pandemic.
"My job is to make people smile. I'll tell you what it was a little difficult during COVID to make people smile, but we did," said Meloro.
"This weekend's going to be a lot of smiles. You're going to see kids running around and that's what it's all about."
The Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park on Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.