A proclamation signed by Governor John Carney Thursday officially recognizes Girls and Women in Sports Day... an event attended by First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, who brought along her field hockey stick and lacrosse stick she played with on the fields some decades ago.
It is one example how early involvement on the playing fields and on the courts can have a lifelong impact.
(Speaking in the video: Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis, Cape Henlopen High School Senior Megan Smith, Delaware Secretary of Education Dr. Mark Holodick)
Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis could also tell you about how sports shaped her future. Davis planed soccer on the boys team at Indian River High School because there was no girls team. She spoke up in advocating for one.
Also, due to her father's illness at the time, Davis stepped in as head coach of a pee-wee soccer team at age 14.
"The nice thing about stepping out there and saying we deserve a team too, was that it made a lot of other girls step up and consider playing and consider becoming an athlete," Davis said. "The value to that is learning how to win and learning how to lose, learning how to be a team member."
The Delaware Department of Education and Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy hosted the event Thursday at the Chase Fieldhouse, site of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference Women's Basketball Tournament March 1st - 5th.
State Secretary of Education Dr. Mark Holodick said it's important to recognize the role that athletic directors, coaches, medical staff and others have as well, and there are certain responsibilities under Title Nine.
"It's important that we track data, to ensure that we're doing our due diligence with recruiting student-athletes and providing opportunities in all three sports seasons for our female athletes as well as our male athletes," Holodick said.
Student-athletes from up and down the state were invited to take part, including triple-sport player at Cape Henlopen High School Megan Smith. She has played lacrosse and volleyball all four years, as well as basketball in her senior year.
"Obviously sports has been fun for me to compete in for years, but beyond playing and competing on the athletic field or on the courts, it's taught me how to form relationships with my teammates and my coaches," Smith said. "It taught me how to work well with others, really how to become a mature leader on the court or on the field."
Smith is interested in pursuing a career as a sports journalist.
Davis, meanwhile, would also like to remind Delawareans that more people are needed to step up and be officials or referees for youth sports.