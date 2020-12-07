New Castle County government teamed up with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to hand out frozen turkeys to those in need on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Money from the federal CARES Act was used to fund the food distribution.
County Executive Matt Meyer pointed out that as of now, the deadline to allocate CARES Act money is December 30, 2020.
"We're going to do what it takes to make sure our community gets through this," said Meyer, who along with members of his senior leadership team, was handing out the turkeys to a steady line of cars at William Penn High School.
"What that means right now, without having additional federal stimulus, I'm not sure."
Meyer said he, and the leadership of the county's paramedic program, are especially concerned about paying for ongoing COVID testing sites if the federal funding ends.
"It's up to the federal government and I know Senator Coons, Senator Carper, and Rep. Blunt-Rochester are doing everything they can to make sure there is additional stimulus," said Meyer.
"If there is additional stimulus our assistance surely will continue. If there's not I've made assurances it will continue."
A thousand turkeys were given out at the event.