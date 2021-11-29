The University of Delaware's STAR (Science, Technology and Advanced Research) campus is getting its first eatery.
Grain expects to open an approximately five-thousand square foot restaurant and bar in the spring of 2022.
Co-owners Lee Mikles and Jim O'Donoghue recently gave WDEL a tour of the new location which will not only serve the burgeoning population of the STAR campus, but will also serve as a prep station for the restaurant's other locations.
"We've been working with the STAR campus for a few years now," said Mikles, but existing buildings weren't set up for a restaurant. "We just couldn't find the right one, but we wanted to be here."
But now, with approvals from the City of Newark, Grain will operate a coffee shop, and a restaurant and bar with outside seating, accommodating 100 patrons.
"It's really been an evolution for us," said Mikles. "Everything we've learned from the other locations were kind of poured into this one."
The new location will be giving back to Grain's other four facilities in the form of base products used at the other locations.
"A lot of them are really tight on kitchens," said Mikles. "We got an opportunity here to really fix that, so we'll be doing a lot of the items that we can prepare here once, prepare them consistently, and then we'll be distributing them out to the store."
O'Donoghue said prep staff will also be consolidating at the campus site.
"They're going to have much more room to work. They will be able to work together. Right now we have some in Kennett, some in Newark, some at H2O," said O'Donoghue. "Just that teaching capacity, the ability to drive consistency, having everybody together is perfect for our set up."