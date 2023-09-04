Three-dozen grant awards totaling nearly $15-million will support various conservation projects in the Delaware River Watershed.
Several of the projects are in The First State.
Funding comes through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and for the second consecutive year support comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
(speaking in the video: Sen. Tom Carper, Sen. Chris Coons, US Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams)
"These grants are going to help us improve wildlife habitat, enhance resiliency, and engage communities in conservation throughout the Delaware River Watershed," Senator Tom Carper said.
“As extreme weather events occur across our nation and around the world, we are constantly reminded as residents of the lowest-lying state in the nation that we must take decisive actions to combat climate change,” Senator Chris Coons said. “Investments like the one we’re celebrating today, which protect Delaware’s waterways and the livelihoods around them, provide a path forward towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
"The grants are wonderful because they are in all these different stages of how you really build stronger watersheds, stronger communities, that then also have enormous economic benefits," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said.
The grant funding also leverages additional investment.
One grant example: The Delaware Nature Society is receiving a grant award of $202,102 to install 27 community garden and pollinator habitat projects and to build resiliency in under-resources areas of Wilmington.
From FWS: