Grieving relatives of gun violence victims, local clergy and local residents gathered Tuesday in Wilmington at 24th and Jessup Streets to call upon each other to lay down weapons, go door-to-door and to hold each other accountable - as well as service providers, law enforcement, and elected officials.
Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Olilver hosted the "Guns Down" event. She said she is especially troubled by several recent shootings, including one last week on Clifford Brown Walk that left two teenagers injured.
The cycle of gun violence, retaliation, the threat of fentanly and other dangerous drugs all have an impact on the 3rd District, which Oliver represents.
"Nobody can do this but us. Nobody can come into our communities and save us from all of this madness but us. And, it's all around us," Oliver said.
Oliver called for more community outreach programs, group violence intervention strategies and more accessible services to assist victims, survivors and others traumatized by gun violence.
One woman who spoke, Tondra Mangruyn, has had two sons get shot, one fatally. Also speaking was Shawna Flowers, who lost her son to gun violence.
"This street activity, this gun-and-run... my son had a right to live. So, at this point, 'guns down' - we need to put these guns down because I have a right and it's not to remain silent at this point," Flowers said.
"We have to put the guns down - that's why we're here today," Interdenominational Ministers Action Council of Delaware President Bishop George Gibson II said. "We have come collectively with Councilwoman Oliver to take our neighborhoods back."
Wilmington Police Department Sector 1 Captain Faheem Akil and Delaware Attorney Generals Office Community Engagement Specialist Cory Priest reiterated their support for the community.
"There is no excuse why we continue to kill each other," Group Violence Intervention Director John Cook said. "We need something different. We don't need to just speak about it. We need to apply it. We need to see it come to fruition."
"We have the power."