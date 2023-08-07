The end of summer camp, which you might think of as a sad occasion, instead was the occasion for a boisterous celebration in Wilmington.
Hundreds of young people performed skits, songs and dance routines they learned during the Urban Promise six-week camp. The camp is available at no charge to Wilmington youth through Urban Promise, a non-profit that also runs after-school programs and Urban Promise Academy during the school year.
Aun-Yae Lloyd was one of the "Street Leaders."
"We are five camps and one family," Lloyd said. "We do have five different camps where the campers go from the Wilmington area."
Lloyd visited each of the summer camp locations in preparation for the celebration held at Faith Presbyterian Church on Marsh Road.
Joel Rodriguez, meanwhile, donned a mask and cape as he led another team through its routines. Does he have a secret to getting young people of various ages and backgrounds to collaborate?
"Being a little silly, and being able to push in a gentle way... their own abilities will begin to show the more you begin to push and assist them in different things."