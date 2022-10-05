The family of a Wilmington jewelry store owner who was severely beaten during a robbery last month wants the suspect to face more serious charges.
Meanwhile, the community is showing its support behind the family of the assault victim - a Korean immigrant who met his wife in the United States and worked long hours to gain the confidence to open his own business.
(speaking in the video: Steve Suh, Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola, Wilmington City Councilwoman At-large Maria Cabrera, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Helen Gym)
That business is Solid Gold Jewelers on West 9th Street, where the victim's son, Steve Suh, was joined by elected officials Wednesday afternoon.
Suh said he was out of the country when his father was stomped and beaten on the head with a hammer by a customer he had buzzed into the store on the morning of September 15th.
"My father experienced not just a robbery, but a horrific assault that changed his life and our family forever," Suh said. He did not go into specifics, but said his father faces cognitive challenges and continues with rehabilitation.
"It makes it hard to fathom how somebody could do that to a human being," Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola said.
Spadola also reiterated that the suspect in the crime had previous second chances, but "the criminal justice system failed us again - and this time I'm thankful for the Wilmington Police Department for making the quick arrest. Hopefully we will get justice for society and most importantly for the Suh family when the proceedings against this individual proceed."
Wilmington Police announced the arrest of a suspect, 39-year-old Calvin Ushery, on September 23rd. Ushery is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and criminal mischief.
Suh said he would like to see more serious charges, up to and including attempted murder.
Wilmington City Councilwoman At-large Maria Cabrera talked about her experience as a small business owner, when she ran a café.
"I really do hope as a community that we band together and that we do a better job of communicating when it comes to getting the word out when these things do occur, because that is something we will be looking into, but now most importantly that we support this family, that we come together and we tighten up on helping each other, our neighbors, to make sure that we prevent this from happening again," Cabrera said.
Philadelphia Councilwoman Helen Gym also attended to support the family, commenting that the West 9th Street Corridor is an example of how "small businesses are the heart of any city."
Suh has established a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his father's ongoing treatment and recovery.
The business lost about $100,000 in inventory, and remains closed. A note on the door explains the circumstances, and says: "Please be patient."
"